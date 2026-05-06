ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Members of the St. Cloud area community are mourning the death of a community pillar whose efforts have benefited thousands of young people.

Mark Sakry died in hospice care on Sunday morning at the age of 73.

Sakry is a St. Cloud Cathedral High School graduate and an alumnus of St. John's University.

He was Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota from 1979-1984 and again from 1993-2018. Sakry was a Stearns County Commissioner for 22 years from 1989-2010, and was a St. Cloud Area School Board member for three years. He also served as the city of St. Cloud's Recreation Superintendent from 1984-2001.

Sakry was named the Sertoma Club's 2001 winner of the Service to Mankind District Award.

Sakry is credited with helping raise more than $10-million to build three new Boys & Girls Clubs in St. Cloud in less than 15 years.

In 2010, Sakry was named the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Executive of the Year in the Midwest Region. The nationwide organization also named him the recipient of the Heart and Soul Award in 2015.

Sakry served on numerous boards and committees in the St. Cloud area, and according to his obituary, is known as the founder of Quarry Park, and has authored the book "Quarry Quest - The History of Stearns County Quarry Park and Nature Preserve".

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. For more visitation and funeral details, visit Sakry's obituary.

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