St. Cloud Drug Operation Nets Large Cocaine Seizure and Arrests

St. Cloud Drug Operation Nets Large Cocaine Seizure and Arrests

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ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A long-term investigation into large-scale cocaine trafficking in central Minnesota has led to a number of arrests and the seizure of a large amount of drugs.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force worked with several local, state, and federal authorities to make numerous controlled purchases of cocaine from members of the trafficking organization.

The investigation began in the summer of 2025 after VOTF investigators learned a group of people was moving large quantities of cocaine through the St. Cloud area and surrounding communities.

According to authorities, the group has ties to Puerto Rico and used sophisticated methods to transport cocaine to Minnesota. Investigators determined several members of the organization had been operating in Stearns, Benton, Todd, and Hennepin Counties.

The investigation led to multiple search warrants being served on Monday that resulted in officers recovering more than 2.5 pounds of cocaine, over $10,000 cash, six vehicles, a motorcycle, and additional evidence of narcotics trafficking.

In all, nine people were arrested pending charges of first-degree drug charges.

The arrested suspects are...

  • 25-year-old Jose Ramon Frias Sanchez of St. Cloud
  • 41-year-old Anibal Jimmy Rojas of Long Prairie
  • 22-year-old Francisco Emanuel Sanchez Nieves of St. Cloud
  • 24-year-old Caleb Miguel Rodriquez Ortiz of Waite Park
  • 26-year-old Josue Lorenzo Ortiz Abreu of Waite Park
  • 26-year-old Emmanuel Alexander Matta of St. Cloud
  • 32-year-old Luis Santos Diaz Marrero of St. Cloud
  • 29-year-old Cristian David Ortiz-Corcina of Columbia Heights
  • 25-year-old Jose Ramon Frias-Sanchez of St. Cloud

All of the suspects were booked into the Stearns County Jail pending formal charges.

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Filed Under: central minnesota violent offender task force
Categories: crime, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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