ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A long-term investigation into large-scale cocaine trafficking in central Minnesota has led to a number of arrests and the seizure of a large amount of drugs.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force worked with several local, state, and federal authorities to make numerous controlled purchases of cocaine from members of the trafficking organization.

The investigation began in the summer of 2025 after VOTF investigators learned a group of people was moving large quantities of cocaine through the St. Cloud area and surrounding communities.

According to authorities, the group has ties to Puerto Rico and used sophisticated methods to transport cocaine to Minnesota. Investigators determined several members of the organization had been operating in Stearns, Benton, Todd, and Hennepin Counties.

The investigation led to multiple search warrants being served on Monday that resulted in officers recovering more than 2.5 pounds of cocaine, over $10,000 cash, six vehicles, a motorcycle, and additional evidence of narcotics trafficking.

In all, nine people were arrested pending charges of first-degree drug charges.

The arrested suspects are...

25-year-old Jose Ramon Frias Sanchez of St. Cloud

of St. Cloud 41-year-old Anibal Jimmy Rojas of Long Prairie

of Long Prairie 22-year-old Francisco Emanuel Sanchez Nieves of St. Cloud

of St. Cloud 24-year-old Caleb Miguel Rodriquez Ortiz of Waite Park

of Waite Park 26-year-old Josue Lorenzo Ortiz Abreu of Waite Park

of Waite Park 26-year-old Emmanuel Alexander Matta of St. Cloud

of St. Cloud 32-year-old Luis Santos Diaz Marrero of St. Cloud

of St. Cloud 29-year-old Cristian David Ortiz-Corcina of Columbia Heights

of Columbia Heights 25-year-old Jose Ramon Frias-Sanchez of St. Cloud

All of the suspects were booked into the Stearns County Jail pending formal charges.

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