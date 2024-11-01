St. Cloud Man Arrested on Drug, Stolen Property Charges

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is jailed after an early morning drug bust on Friday.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force served a search warrant in the 400 block of 16th Avenue SE in St. Cloud.

Investigators say they found methamphetamine, ammunition, and stolen property.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Anthony Leabch on suspicion of drug possession, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and felony stolen property.

Leabch also faces charges of 1st-degree drug sales. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.

13 Things Minnesotans Should NOT Do When It is Below Zero

LOOK: These are the richest women in America From self-made businesswomen to heirs of wealthy American dynasties, these are the 50 richest women in America, compiled from Forbes data by Stacker Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer