St. Cloud Man Arrested on Drug, Stolen Property Charges
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is jailed after an early morning drug bust on Friday.
The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force served a search warrant in the 400 block of 16th Avenue SE in St. Cloud.
Investigators say they found methamphetamine, ammunition, and stolen property.
Officers arrested 40-year-old Anthony Leabch on suspicion of drug possession, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and felony stolen property.
Leabch also faces charges of 1st-degree drug sales. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.
