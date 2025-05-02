Central Minnesota VOTF Makes Drug Bust in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force arrested a Little Falls man Friday on drug charges.

Officers served a search warrant in the 300 block of 3rd Street Northeast in the city of Little Falls as part of an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the area.

The investigation determined probable cause to arrest 58-year-old Rick Fisher on suspicion of 1st-degree drug sales.

Police say they found Fisher and methamphetamine at the home.

Fisher was arrested on suspicion of the drug sale charge and also on a 5th-degree drug possession charge.

He was booked into the Morrison County Jail and held for court.

