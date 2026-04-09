SWAT Team Apprehends Suspects in St. Cloud Drug Investigation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two men were arrested on Thursday morning after a drug bust by the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force.
Authorities used a search warrant in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue South in St. Cloud. Authorities were using the warrant as part of an investigation into the distribution of drugs in the central Minnesota area.
Officers also believed that 50-year-old Dewayne Lenow of St. Cloud was staying at the residence. Lenow was wanted for a felony arrest warrant.
The St. Cloud S.W.A.T. team was used to enter the home and secure it.
Authorities say officers found Lenow inside, along with drugs believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Lenow was arrested on the warrant and for suspicion of 1st-degree drug possession. Police also arrested 26-year-old Charles Wurzburger of St. Cloud on several outstanding felony arrest warrants.
The St. Cloud Health and Inspections Department assisted the Violent Offender Task Force and St. Cloud S.W.A.T.
The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force is made up of investigators from the St. Cloud and Sartell Police Departments and deputies from the Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, and Morrison County Sheriff's Offices.
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