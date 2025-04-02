Three People Arrested in Waite Park Bust

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Three people from the Twin Cities area were arrested in Waite Park after an investigation into guns and drugs in the area.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was going to serve a search warrant Tuesday in the 500 block of Division Street when they encountered four of the occupants.

As officers were detaining the group, they allegedly found guns on two of the individuals. Police say that handguns were found on 18-year-old Matthew Kabbah of Brooklyn Center and 18-year-old Marnez Melton Jr. of St. Paul. Both men are prohibited from having a gun due to previous felony convictions.

A third man, 19-year-old Corey Barnes Jr. of Bloomington, allegedly had drugs on him.

The 4th person was searched and released.

Kabbah and Melton were booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of being felons in possession of a gun, and Barnes was jailed on 5th-degree drug possession.

Tour Waite Park -- Past and Present -- in Pictures

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.