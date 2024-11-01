Two Men Arrested in St. Cloud Drug Bust Friday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force arrested two men in a southeast St. Cloud drug bust Friday morning.

The St. Cloud S.W.A.T. team entered a residence in the 900 block of 11th Avenue SE and secured it.

Police were investigating the distribution of fentanyl in the St. Cloud area.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Taevion Buck of St. Cloud on suspicion of fentanyl sales.

Police also arrested 47-year-old Charles Foster of St. Cloud who had been staying at the home. Foster had several outstanding warrants.

Foster was booked into the Stearns County Jail on the arrest warrants while Buck was brought to the Sherburne County Jail where he's being held for 2nd-degree drug sales.

10 Items that Every Minnesota Woman Must Have In Their Closet

NEXT UP: 10 Tips For Online Grocery Shopping