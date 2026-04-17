ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man wanted for armed robbery was arrested as he exited an address in east St. Cloud on Thursday.

Officers with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force were preparing to serve a search warrant in the 500 block of Highway 10 when 57-year-old Reginald Lewis of St. Cloud came out of the building and was arrested.

Police say Lewis was wanted for allegedly entering a victim's home, pistol-whipping them, and stealing items from their home.

When officers served the search warrant, they say evidence was recovered at the scene related to the robbery, including three guns and a large amount of fentanyl.

Lewis was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a gun, and numerous drug charges.

The task force was assisted by the St. Cloud Police Department Community Response Team.

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