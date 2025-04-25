Central Minnesota VOTF Busts Large Marijuana Grow Operation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after a drug bust Thursday.
The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force served a search warrant in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue SE as part of an investigation into a large marijuana growing operation.
State law allows a total of eight plants inside a home, with only four of them allowed to be mature.
Officers say inside the home they found 23 plants in various stages, six pounds of cultivated marijuana, 2.5 pounds of marijuana concentrate, psychedelic mushrooms, six guns, and cash.
Officers arrested the lone resident, 36-year-old Tyler Eisenschenk. He was booked into the Sherburne County Jail.
