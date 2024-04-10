Central MN VOTF Confiscates Thousands of Fentanyl Pills in Bust

Stearns County Jail 2023 booking photo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force made a large drug bust in St. Cloud Wednesday.

Officers used a knock and announce search warrant at a home in the 2000 block of 15th Street North. It was part of a larger investigation into the distribution of fentanyl-laced pills in central Minnesota.

The pills, commonly called M-Box 30 pills have been linked to overdoses and overdose deaths in the St. Cloud metro area recently.

Officers were able to confiscate 4,200 suspected fentanyl pills and ammunition.

Twenty-one-year-old Desean Ohman was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of 1st-degree drug possession and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He has a previous felony drug conviction from 2023 which makes it illegal for him to have a gun or ammunition.

 

