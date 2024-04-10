Central MN VOTF Confiscates Thousands of Fentanyl Pills in Bust

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force made a large drug bust in St. Cloud Wednesday.

Officers used a knock and announce search warrant at a home in the 2000 block of 15th Street North. It was part of a larger investigation into the distribution of fentanyl-laced pills in central Minnesota.

The pills, commonly called M-Box 30 pills have been linked to overdoses and overdose deaths in the St. Cloud metro area recently.

Officers were able to confiscate 4,200 suspected fentanyl pills and ammunition.

Twenty-one-year-old Desean Ohman was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of 1st-degree drug possession and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He has a previous felony drug conviction from 2023 which makes it illegal for him to have a gun or ammunition.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine