Central MN VOTF Confiscates Thousands of Fentanyl Pills in Bust
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force made a large drug bust in St. Cloud Wednesday.
Officers used a knock and announce search warrant at a home in the 2000 block of 15th Street North. It was part of a larger investigation into the distribution of fentanyl-laced pills in central Minnesota.
The pills, commonly called M-Box 30 pills have been linked to overdoses and overdose deaths in the St. Cloud metro area recently.
Officers were able to confiscate 4,200 suspected fentanyl pills and ammunition.
Twenty-one-year-old Desean Ohman was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of 1st-degree drug possession and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He has a previous felony drug conviction from 2023 which makes it illegal for him to have a gun or ammunition.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Stearns County Ramping Up Sales Tax Campaign for Justice Center
- St. Cloud Planning University Drive Improvements in 2024
- Road Construction Planned for Highway 10 Through Little Falls
- Construction: Highway Project Scheduled Along Mille Lacs Lake
- Highway 23 Project in East-Central MN to Prompt Detours
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang