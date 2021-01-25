St. Cloud Man Jailed After Drug Bust

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces drug and weapons charges after undercover officers bought fake Percocet pills laced with fentanyl.

Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force used a search warrant at the man's home in the 2000 block of 27th Street Southeast Thursday. Police arrested 27-year-old Abdiaziz Abdi Ibrahim after finding 740 of the fake pills and a 9mm handgun with the serial number removed.

Ibrahim was booked into the Sherburne County Jail on suspicion of 3rd-degree drug sales, 1st-degree drug possession, and possession of a gun with an obliterated serial number.

