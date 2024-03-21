Burnsville Man Arrested by Task Force in Sartell Drug Bust

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Burnsville man was arrested during a drug bust in Sartell Thursday.

As part of an ongoing investigation of the distribution of methamphetamine in the area, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force carried out a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Le Sauk Drive.

During the search, authorities found methamphetamine in the home and arrested 41-year-old Brett Otterman. He was taken to Stearns County Jail and faces charges that include 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The CMVOTF is made up of investigators from the Sartell and St. Cloud police departments as well as deputies from Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, and Morrison counties.

