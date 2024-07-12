St. Cloud Man Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces a handful of charges after a search warrant on Thursday allegedly turned up drugs and a gun.
The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force served the warrant in the 500 block of 8th Avenue North in St. Cloud.
Authorities say they discovered a gun and what's believed to be fentanyl pills at that address.
Officers arrested 22-year-old Kassie Anderson for aggravated 1st-degree drug possession and negligent storage of a firearm. Anderson was already facing a charge of 1st-degree drug sales from a previous case where he was accused of selling fentanyl pills.
The task force continues to investigate the distribution of fentanyl pills in the central Minnesota area. The pills have been linked to overdoses and fatal overdoses in the St. Cloud metro area.
