Search of Litchfield Home Leads to Two Arrests, Drug Charges

LITCHFIELD -- Two people were arrested and face drug-related charges following a search at a Litchfield home.

Members of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force used a warrant to search a home in the 63000 block of 173rd Street Friday.

During the search, authorities found about 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit Oxycodone pills they believe also contain fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms, THC, a firearm, ammunition, and cash they believe came from drug sales.

Officials say two people were taken into custody and face controlled substance and firearms charges.

One of the people arrested has several other controlled substance and possession cases pending in Meeker County dating as far back as 2020 and had multiple warrants issued for their arrest. Neither of the people has been identified.

