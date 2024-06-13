Highway 55 Crash Near Eden Valley Sends Two to Hospital

EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Eden Valley earlier this week.

The incident happened on Highway 55 in Union Grove Township around 1:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a compact car going east on Highway 55 and an SUV going north on Highway 4 collided in the intersection.

The driver and passenger in the car, 84-year-old Eugene Doscher and 81-year-old Dianne Doscher of Benson, were taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 66-year-old Susan Vanderpool of Paynesville, was not hurt.

