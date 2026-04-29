PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A new organization aims to bring more tourists to a small Central Minnesota town. Explore Paynesville is a new tourism organization started by the Paynesville Area Chamber of Commerce. Explore Paynesville's goal is to showcase the charm, culture, and beauty of the town while highlighting all it has to offer.

Paynesville was founded in 1857.

The Paynesville Chamber's Executive Director, Jacob Bertram, says they are targeting tourists from all over:

"We certainly want the outreach to grow throughout the state, if not outside of state with our neighboring states, for people to know what's going on. Of course, we're in the beginning stages of promoting it all, so it's one step at a time, but we hope to really market to the whole state."

Bertram says they really want to hit the Twin Cities and other towns south of Paynesville that analytics show people like to travel north to get away.

Paynesville was founded by Edwin E. Payne.

Explore Paynesville will emphasize things like the city's thriving resorts on Lake Koronis, craft brewery, island camping, classic movie theater, golfing, and other outdoor activities. Bertram says small towns have a lot to offer:

"You kind of get the rural setting of Minnesota and experience our lakes and our countryside, and you also get to experience many of the amenities and attractions we have, so we're hoping to kind of grow the base, kind of get more people involved as we continue on."

Bertram says Explore Paynesville hopes to inspire travelers to discover the town's rich heritage, vibrant local businesses, and the enjoyment of small-town life. The chamber wants the organization's website, ExplorePaynesville.com, to serve as a central hub for promoting all things Paynesville.

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