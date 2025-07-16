UNDATED (WJON News) -- National Night to Unite is fast approaching, and several area cities are looking to help residents make the most of it. In Waite Park, if you register your event before Friday, not only will the police department stop by your party, but you will receive a party pack with paper plates, cups, napkins, forks, and spoons for 50 people.

Get our free mobile app

The City of Paynesville is hosting its own event at Gazebo Park from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on August 5th with free food and beverages, meet and greets with police, fire, and EMS teams, and family activities like touch-a-truck, waterball wars, and more.

What Is National Night to Unite and When Does It Take Place?

National Night to Unite, or National Night Out, is a nationwide event designed to increase crime and drug prevention, generate support for local law enforcement, and help neighborhoods build lasting relationships. The 2025 National Night Out is Tuesday, August 5th.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil