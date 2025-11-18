PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota business is getting ready to open the doors to its new building. The city-owned Paynesville Municipal Liquor Store will its new facility on Thursday.

The new building will almost triple the size of the store. Manager Bill Ludwig says they are closed for a few days as they transition to the new building:

"It's a huge process because half of our product was in the back room because we didn't have enough room on the floor to put everything, so we've got probably 15 to 20 vendors down at the new store putting items up on the shelf, we already had premade tags, we were prepared for that, we had a preset, we knew where everything was going to go, it was just getting everyting mapped out."

He says community members, in addition to staff, have been helping with the move, and that support is the advantage of being in a small town:

"I have community volunteers that are at my old unit along with the staff members, and they've brought pickups and trailers. It's been a really nice community event to have your friends and neighbors come out and help you do this, cause it's going to be a couple of long days, I'm starting to feel it this afternoon."

Ludwig says they will have a Grand Opening in January, but they want to get the new building open to customers now, before the holidays. The new Paynesville Municipal Liquor Store is located at 665 Opportunity Park Drive next to Kwik Trip.

