PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Area kids can spend a fun day learning about history next month. The Paynesville Historical Society is hosting the third of its Kids History Camps on August 11th. The camp will have 12 different hands-on stations teaching about life in the 1800s. Some of the activities from prior camps include butter making, spinning, and square dancing.

Get our free mobile app

Kids History Camp in Paynesville, 2025 Paynesville Historical Society loading...

Executive Director Emily Monnens says they try to have the learning behind the fun:

"They're leaning self-confidence, they're learning where their abilities are, what they're capable of, and they're building friendships along the way, so it's really been a great experience for everybody."

Where do all the kids come from, and do they need volunteers?

She says they have had kids from 18 different schools and 32 cities come for the camps, and their over 50 volunteers are the wheels that make the camps go. Monnens says the camps have been immensely popular, and they couldn't hold them without all their volunteers:

"They really contribute to the dynamic and the atmosphere of camp so our volunteers have been very special and we're very grateful for them because they bring that fun element too."

Kids History Camp in Paynesville, 2025 Paynesville Historical Society loading...

Monnens says it is their second year of hosting the camps, and they have been rewarding for everyone involved. Kids History Camp is open for kids ages 6 to 15 and costs $30 to attend.

Kids History Camp in Paynesville, 2025 Paynesville Historical Society loading...

Kids History Camp in Paynesville, 2025 Paynesville Historical Society loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker