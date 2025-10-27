PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Friday is your final chance to take in a beloved Halloween attraction before it moves to a new home. The Haunt for the Cure: Final Freak Show in Paynesville will be moving to a new home next year. Haunt for the Cure was started about 10 years ago by Chelsea Hartman and her family as a way to raise money for alzheimer's disease and give back to their community. Hartman says they started changing their yard into the annual haunt to honor her grandfather, who suffered from alzheimer's for many years:

"Once he passed, we wanted to make a difference because it was the toughest disease ever, and very tough to watch and be a part of it."

Hartman says memories matter, and they hope to raise $1,000 this year for alzheimer's research.

Chelsea Hartman Chelsea Hartman loading...

Chelsea Hartman Chelsea Hartman loading...

Chelsea Hartman Chelsea Hartman loading...

The house is decked out with a maze, lights, custom sound effects, displays of all kinds, and more. Hartman says it takes about 10 minutes to go through it all. She says the haunt always keeps people wanting more:

"You will find chainsaw clowns and other ghouls dressed up chasing you around, you will go through scenes throughout our backyard, we have a maze that you might get lost in, and you might make it out alive. Going into our garage through our yard, it's all through, you'll see many scenes, I don't like to give it all away."

She says they use hundreds of wooden pallets to build the maze each year, and even her young kids take part in scaring those who go through.

Chelsea Hartman Chelsea Hartman loading...

Chelsea Hartman Chelsea Hartman loading...

Get our free mobile app

Friday is your last chance to check out the Haunt for the Cure by just making a goodwill donation. Haunt for the Cure: The Final Freak Show is located at the corner of Spruce Street and Stearns Avenue in Paynesville.

Chelsea Hartman Chelsea Hartman loading...

Chelsea Hartman Chelsea Hartman loading...

Chelsea Hartman Chelsea Hartman loading...

Chelsea Hartman Chelsea Hartman loading...

Chelsea Hartman Chelsea Hartman loading...

Chelsea Hartman Chelsea Hartman loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 14 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s 1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz