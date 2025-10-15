PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- You can head over to Paynesville this weekend for two exciting Halloween-themed events. The Paynesville Historical Society is holding its first-ever Fall-O-Ween and Haunted Village Walk. Fall-O-Ween is an all-ages carnival that will have games, crafts, treats, and an outdoor movie. Historical Society Executive Director Emily Monnens says they wanted to have an event that is fun for everyone:

"We wanted to be able to offer the community, a free, family fun event, for all ages that whether you're 2 or 80, you can come, enjoy and just have a good time."

She says there will also be a ghost costume contest with prizes. The Haunted Village Walk will take people on a scary walk through the Historical Society's old-fashioned village, complete with a swamp, graveyard, and haunted school. Monnens says the haunted walk is not for the faint of heart:

"Because the goal here is really to give you a good scare. We have made adaptations because of the village itself; there is not a lot of prep work in regards to actual design because we've changed the lighting, we add some actors, and we've turned this into a really spooky, scare your pants off event."

She says because of the scare factor, the haunted walk is for people 12 and over, and anyone under 12 needs to be accompanied by an adult. The Haunted Village Walk costs $10 to attend. Both events take place on the Paynesville Historical Society grounds, rain or shine. Fall-O-Ween runs from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., and the Haunted Village Walk goes from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s 1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker