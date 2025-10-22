SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- Halloween is fast approaching, but you still have two weekends to take in a classic Halloween event. ValleyScare and Tricks and Treats will close for the season at Valleyfair on November 1st. ValleyScare is the area's largest Halloween attraction with five haunted mazes, four different scare zones, and creepy live entertainment.

Ruby Glass Media/Valleyfair Ruby Glass Media/Valleyfair loading...

Ruby Glass Media/Valleyfair Ruby Glass Media/Valleyfair loading...

Get our free mobile app

What is Tricks and Treats?

Tricks and Treats is a family-friendly celebration for those looking for a not-so-scary time. Tricks or Treats has festive games, themed activities, and fall-inspired food and drinks. Plus, for the final two weekends, ValleyScare's haunted mazes are included with your Valleyfair admission. ValleyScare runs on Friday and Saturday nights, and Trick and Treats on Saturdays and Sundays through November 1st.

Ruby Glass Media/Valleyfair Ruby Glass Media/Valleyfair loading...

Ruby Glass Media/Valleyfair Ruby Glass Media/Valleyfair loading...

Ruby Glass Media/Valleyfair Ruby Glass Media/Valleyfair loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s 1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker