Explore The Spooky Fun At Valleyfair Before November Arrives
SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- Halloween is fast approaching, but you still have two weekends to take in a classic Halloween event. ValleyScare and Tricks and Treats will close for the season at Valleyfair on November 1st. ValleyScare is the area's largest Halloween attraction with five haunted mazes, four different scare zones, and creepy live entertainment.
What is Tricks and Treats?
Tricks and Treats is a family-friendly celebration for those looking for a not-so-scary time. Tricks or Treats has festive games, themed activities, and fall-inspired food and drinks. Plus, for the final two weekends, ValleyScare's haunted mazes are included with your Valleyfair admission. ValleyScare runs on Friday and Saturday nights, and Trick and Treats on Saturdays and Sundays through November 1st.
