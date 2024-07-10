Valleyfair Reopens Two Rides

Valleyfair Reopens Two Rides

Dave Overlund

SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- Valleyfair has reopened two rides after they were temporarily closed due to flooding.

The rollercoasters Renegade and Excalibur are both open again following safety inspections. The main parking lot is back open as well but Thunder Canyon remains closed.

On June 26th the amusement park announced the closing of the three attractions and the main parking lot due to flooding while the rest of the park remained open. Valleyfair is located on 125 acres in Shakopee near the Minnesota River.

