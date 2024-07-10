Valleyfair Reopens Two Rides
SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- Valleyfair has reopened two rides after they were temporarily closed due to flooding.
The rollercoasters Renegade and Excalibur are both open again following safety inspections. The main parking lot is back open as well but Thunder Canyon remains closed.
Get our free mobile app
On June 26th the amusement park announced the closing of the three attractions and the main parking lot due to flooding while the rest of the park remained open. Valleyfair is located on 125 acres in Shakopee near the Minnesota River.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Holiday Spirits Not Dampened By Early Start To Fireworks [PHOTOS]
- Games By James Hopes New Space Helps Build Community Environment
- Rock the Park Wraps Up Granite City Days [PHOTOS]
- Classic Toy Collection Part Of Historic Little Falls Homes
- Hundreds Pack Streets for Granite City Days Parade [PHOTOS]
- Two Area Bands Set To Embark On International Good Will Trip
READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney
11 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Quotes That Will Give You Hope
LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean
With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.
Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher