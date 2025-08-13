ValleyScare Returns With Spine-chilling Mazes And Scare Zones
SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- Get ready for a hauntingly good time this fall when a popular Halloween attraction returns. Valleyfair's ValleyScare will be back in 2025 with pulse-pounding experiences. Five mazes make their return with Cryptid Land, Berserkers: Valkyries' Vengeance, Undertakers, Mr. Cleaver's Bloodshed, and The Chateau: 7 Deadly Scrares. There will also be four scare zones across the park to take the frights to the streets with CamEvil: Midway of Mayhem, Hemlock's Coven, Blood on the Boundary Waters, and Signal Zero. There will be plenty of live entertainment as well.
Is there anything special for younger children?
Plus, Tricks and Treats returns with a variety of activities for the little ones on Saturdays and Sundays, so the entire family can join in on the scary good times. New for this year, ValleyScare is included with paid admission and Gold Season Passes, other than the mazes, which are an additional cost. ValleyScare runs select days from September 20th to November 1st.
