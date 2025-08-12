SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- It will be an amaizing good time when a festival makes its return to a Minnesota theme park. Corn Fest is back at Valleyfair starting this weekend. Visitors are invited to celebrate all things corn with lively music, odd character hosts, interactive games, and, of course, corn-themed food and drinks. The themed food includes items like Rainbow Elote, Jalapeno Corn Fritters, and Sweet Corn Ice Cream. Valley Fair says Corn Fest will be bursting with bold flavors and "shuckin' good fun" for the whole family. Corn Fest runs every weekend from August 16th to Labor Day and is included in the cost of admission.

