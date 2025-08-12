Experience Tasty Treats And Summer Fun At Corn Fest

Experience Tasty Treats And Summer Fun At Corn Fest

Contributing Authors:
Valleyfair

SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- It will be an amaizing good time when a festival makes its return to a Minnesota theme park. Corn Fest is back at Valleyfair starting this weekend. Visitors are invited to celebrate all things corn with lively music, odd character hosts, interactive games, and, of course, corn-themed food and drinks. The themed food includes items like Rainbow Elote, Jalapeno Corn Fritters, and Sweet Corn Ice Cream. Valley Fair says Corn Fest will be bursting with bold flavors and "shuckin' good fun" for the whole family. Corn Fest runs every weekend from August 16th to Labor Day and is included in the cost of admission.

Valleyfair
loading...
Valleyfair
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Valleyfair
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Valleyfair
loading...
Valleyfair
loading...
Valleyfair
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed

Think your memory's playing tricks on you? Think again. These TV shows were 100% real. How many of them do you remember tuning into?

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

WATCH: 7 'Carol Burnett Show' Characters Who Still Make Us Laugh

From Carol Burnett's surprisingly human Queen Elizabeth II to Tim Conway's lovable hard-of-hearing Mickey Hart, explore and enjoy some of the most enduring and hilariously timeless recurring characters from the legendary Carol Burnett Show.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: These TV Guide Covers Will Take You Back to a Golden Age of Television

From "Who Shot J.R.?" to the tearful goodbye on the final episode of M*A*S*H, TV Guide — and those unforgettable covers — were once a treasured part of every TV lover’s routine.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: corn, shakopee, valleyfair
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON