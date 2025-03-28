Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Car Near Shakopee
JACKSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person has died after being hit by a car on Friday morning near Shakopee.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 6:00 a.m. an SUV driven by 45-year-old Nicole Rogers of Jordan was going south on Highway 169 when she saw a stalled car on the right shoulder. Rogers switched to the left lane and hit 25-year-old Firaol Merbratu of Marshall who was standing in the road. Merbratu died at the scene.
Rogers and a passenger in her SUV 30-year-old Elizabeth Estes were not hurt. Alcohol was a factor with Merbratu in the incident.
