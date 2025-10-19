Head-on Collision On Highway 23 Leaves One Dead
GILMANTON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has died after a crash near Foley on Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 8:00 p.m. on Highway 23 near mile marker 220. Authorities say a Chevy pickup being driven by 64-year-old Edward Hindermann of St. Cloud was going north on the highway while a Dodge Ram being driven by a 17-year-old girl from Foreston was going south when the two trucks crashed head-on. Hindermann died in the crash. The girl, and a passenger in her truck, 18-year-old Rhianna Kanyetzny of Oak Park, were both injured. The 17-year-old girl was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Kanyetzny was taken to Northland Medical Center in Princeton with non-life-threatening injuries.
