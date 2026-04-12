EDEN PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- One person is dead after a wrong-way crash on Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Highway 212 in Eden Prairie.

Authorities say a pickup being driven by 50-year-old Amanda Merriman of Victoria was going east in the westbound lane on Highway 212 when she collided head-on with a car being driven by 69-year-old Bohdan Antoniuk of Hopkins at Valley View Road.

Antoniuk died in the crash. Merriman was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says alcohol is suspected to have played a factor in the crash.

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