Former teacher, coach and current author and motivational speaker, Denny Smith is the our next featured guest on WJON's My Life Series.

Family

Denny was born in Morton, Minnesota. His father had a hatchery and produce business and also invented an egg washer. Denny's father worked with Olson Manufacturing Company in Albert Lea which caused him to leave Monday morning and come back Friday night. He says his father was one of the kindness people he's ever met. Denny recalls his mother and father making a "wonderful home" for he and 4 siblings. He says his mother had trouble with her eyesight as she got older.

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Early Years

Denny's interests growing up were mostly sports. He recalls playing football, basketball, baseball and ran track in high school. Denny also participated in the school play and wrote for the school newspaper. He says at a small school, he had to get involved.

Interest in Radio

Becoming a radio announcer was Denny's goal prior to finishing high school so he could broadcast games. He graduated from high school in 1962 and chose to go to St. Cloud State University. Denny did shows with the SCSU radio guild on WJON in 1962-63. While at SCSU in 1963 he changed his major from broadcasting to math so he could focus on teaching and coaching. He was inspired by two coaches, from Morton, who led their teams to the state championship in the spring of 1963.

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Back to SCSU

His first job after graduating from St. Cloud State in 1967 was at New London-Spicer High School where he became a math teacher and the head boys basketball coach. Denny painted houses in the summer and decided he'd like to get his masters degree at SCSU, so he got out of his contract with New London-Spicer. He became a residential hall director at Shoemaker Hall at St. Cloud State while pursing his masters. Denny also pursued an opportunity to coach with Noel Olson with the men's basketball program at SCSU. Olson took him on and Denny became a freshman coach. He coached the SCSU freshman through their 10 game schedule. After the head freshman coach left to take a coaching job at Minnesota-Morris, Denny became a paid member of the SCSU men's basketball coaching staff. He was apart of the staff for 4 years (3 paid). Denny was also an assistant baseball coach at SCSU for 3 years.

Time in Montevideo

After his time coaching at SCSU Denny decided he'd like to be a head coach again. He was hired to be the head boys basketball coach job at Montevideo High School. Denny says the school received tremendous support from the community, the local radio station and newspaper. He is still in contact with the Montevideo boys basketball program.

Out of Coaching

After 5 years at Montevideo, Denny decided to get out of coaching. He went into selling insurance. During the training Denny was exposed to motivational material and that gave him the idea to embark on his own path to be a motivational speaker.

St. Cloud Tech

Denny decided to go back into coaching and teaching in 1999. He took a job at Tech High School in St. Cloud. Denny taught math and was an assistant basketball coach at Tech until 2010, when he retired.

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Retirement

Denny has grown his speaking business steadily over the past 10 years. He does most of his speaking work with schools. He has written 4 books including, "How to be a Class Act".

Wife and Family

Denny and his wife, Pat have 3 sons. Denny and Pat have been married for 58 years and he refers to her as "loving, kind and a great mother to our kids". She currently works as an accountant for one of their sons. Learn more about Denny at dennysmith.com.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Denny Smith, click below.