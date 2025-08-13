Minnesota attorney Mike Bryant is known as the face of Bradshaw and Bryant. He joined me for WJON's My Life feature.

The Early Years

Mike's parents divorced when he was in 2nd grade and therefore he grew up in 2 different places. Mike's mom lived in Bristol, Rhode Island while his dad ran airport projects which put in anywhere between New Mexico and Montana. Mike spent winters with his mother and summers with his father. He says after his father got cancer he reassessed his life and transitioned into building homes and doing construction. Mike's mom taught high school English in Rhode Island.

Early Interests

Mike was interested in growing up include the Boston Red Sox and hockey. Mike didn't play a lot of baseball due to his living parts of year in different parts of the country but became a hockey goalie. He recalls playing hockey whenever he could starting in 6th grade. His love of hockey kept him busy in Rhode Island until his senior year in high school when he played hockey and went to school in Colorado.

The College Years

Mike graduated from High School in 1982 and intended to play college hockey. Among the schools interested were Gustavus in St. Peter, Minnesota and St. Olaf in Northfield. Mike sustained an ankle injury which derailed his hockey plans but after his father encouraged him to go to college, he chose Gustavus. He enjoyed his time at Gustavus, he started liking school and joined the debate team. While on the debate team, he traveled the country and competed against schools like Notre Dame and Southern California. He has a Political Science History major with a minor in speech.

Law School

Mike was doing a lot of work on political campaigns while in college and intended on a career in politics. He also became interested in law after the Presidential campaign he was working on didn't win election. Mike chose to go to William Mitchell Law School in the Twin Cities. (Now Mitchell Hamline Law School). He worked for a person injury law firm in Minneapolis during the day and went to law school at night. After 3 years doing this Mike expected to go back to working in politics but a job opportunity interested him.

Bradshaw & Bryant

John Bradshaw had law offices in Eden Prairie and Eden Valley and was looking for someone with experience to join his practice. He hired Mike and put him to work immediately. Bryant gave John Bradshaw a 5 year commitment to stay with him starting in 1991. Mike was still interested in a career in politics at this time. He says an opportunity arose to run for a congressional position in his district but due to his commitment to Bradshaw he chose not to run. In 1995 Bradshaw Law Office became Bradshaw & Bryant.

Mike in Public

Mike and John opened a law office in St. Cloud in 1995 due to the large amount of cases in this community. Bryant has appeared on numerous Twin Cities radio and TV stations and on podcasts as an analyst. He says his political, debate and speech background make it easy for him to talk. Despite retiring 14 years ago John Bradshaw continued to have a role in Mike's life as a mentor while also training young lawyers at the practice. John Bradshaw died in April of this year.

Enjoying Life

Mike enjoys life with his wife Allie and 2 sons, continues to work hard for his clients and hopes continue working as long as he can.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mike Bryant, click below.