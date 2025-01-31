From Athlete to Athletic Director; The Story of Carol Howe-Veenstra

This is the story of longtime Athletic Director and volleyball coach Carol Howe Veenstra. Carol Howe was born in Detroit Lakes, the family moved to Green Bay before relocating to Crosby, Minnesota when Carol was in 2nd grade. She says she grew to appreciate growing up in a small town environment. Carol's parents grew up in Red Wing, Minnesota, dated other people, before getting married. It was unusual for a woman to go to college at that time. Carol's mom graduated from college at UW-La Crosse with a teaching degree. Carol's father had a 2-year business degree and worked for a JC Penney store. He was asked to open a store in Crosby, which is why the family relocated there. She recalls everyone in the family spending some time working at that department store. Carol has 3 sisters and 1 brother. She says it was a priority of her mother that all the kids would graduate from college, and they did.

Carol recalls her first sport experience was a track meet when she was in the 5th grade. She realized at that time she was pretty athletic and went on to win some awards. Carol says, as a youth, her physical education instructor scheduled some competitions with other area schools on weekends and she was involved in a variety of sports.

Carol Howe-Veenstra (photo courtesy of Carol Howe-Veenstra)

In high school Carol was involved with volleyball, basketball, and softball. She recalls when she was a senior, girls sports were added as intercollegiate sports in the state, which increased her opportunities. When she graduated from Crosby-Ironton High School, she went on to college at Central Lakes in Brainerd. She recalls participating in volleyball and basketball and her love for sport really increased. After 2 years at Central Lakes College, Carol moved on to Moorhead State University where she played volleyball and basketball and ran track. She decided at this time she wanted to teach and coach after graduation.

Carol says Darlene Palmer at Central Lakes College was a great influence on his career. She recalls her energy, commitment to fundamentals and teamwork. Carol says her senior year at Moorhead State she student taught and was an assistant volleyball coach at Moorhead High School. She says that was the first year of the state volleyball tournament and Moorhead finished 3rd. Carol says this opened the door for teaching and coaching opportunities.

Friday June 13, 1970 Carol got a call from St. Cloud Tech High School Principal Chuck Sell. She says he was looking for a physical education teacher and someone to coach volleyball, basketball and track and field. Carol accepted the job and started at Tech. She was the head volleyball coach and led the Tigers to the state tournament her first 3 years. Carol recalls being treated really well by the people at Tech. She was a teacher at Tech for 7 years and coached for 10. Carol was one of more than 100 teachers laid off in the district after a teachers strike in 1981.

1990 (photo courtesy of Carol Howe-Veenstra)

While at Tech Carol met her husband Steve Veenstra. Steve was finishing his degree at SCSU and was a volunteer coach for the boys basketball program at Tech. Carol says they both played on a intramural basketball team. The two were married in 1980. The couple have one son.

The Howe-Veenstras (photo courtesy of Carol Howe-Veenstra)

After being laid off at Tech she finished her masters at St. Cloud State and worked at a health club. She says St. Ben's Athletic Director Margo Coleman was looking for a volleyball and softball coach. Carol got the job in 1985 and held that combination position for 1 year. When Margo left St. Ben's Carol applied and got the Athletic Director position. She stayed on as volleyball head coach but Denny Johnson was hired to coach softball. Carol also indicated Margy Hughes was a great influence on her as well. She was the CSB Physical Ed department Chair. They had offices next to each other for years, and she was instrumental in creating support on campus.

Howe-Veenstra was both Athletic Director and head volleyball coach for 13 years before stepping down from her volleyball coaching job in the fall of 1999. Carol led St. Ben's to the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament 11 times, 8 sweet sixteen appearances, and 1 final four.

Carol Howe-Veenstra 2024 (photo courtesy of Carol Howe-Veenstra)

She stayed on as Athletic Director for the next 15 years before retiring 10 years ago. Steve Howe-Veenstra is currently an assistant for the St. Ben's basketball program. Carol continues to be a supporter of St. Ben's athletics and likes to work out, play golf, and show shoe.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Carol, it is available below.