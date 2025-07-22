The majority of people are known by their first and last name but Laura from the Loon doesn't need a last name. Laura Bradshaw was born in St. Paul but grew up in Eden Valley, Minnesota. She recalls moving to Eden Valley when she was 4 years old.

Life in Eden Valley

Laura's father, John Bradshaw, founded Bradshaw Law Office in Eden Valley. It later came Bradshaw & Bryant. Laura has 2 brothers, 1 older and 1 younger. She says once her dad graduated from law school in the Twin Cities, he worked for a law firm there and then wanted to open his own firm. He chose Eden Valley because it was close to where his friend lived in Paynesville but there was already an attorney in Paynesville.

Participation in School

As in kid in Eden Valley, Laura recalls riding her bike everywhere and once she was old enough, went to St. Cloud a lot, because she enjoyed the city life. Laura, while at Eden Valley-Watkins High School, was involved in track, cheerleading, year book club, newspaper, and theater.

Off to College

Following high school graduation Laura was set to go to college. She wasn't sure exactly what she would do but chose to go to St. Cloud State University over Princeton. Laura indicated she had a lot of friends going to SCSU, so it made for a simple transition. She says her east coast grandparents wanted her to go to Princeton and even offered to pay for it. Laura says she was really good at art so she thought she'd do something with that in college. She chose graphic design as her major and graduated with a degree in graphic design and minor in marketing. Laura met her husband, Kurt in 1995 and the two were married in 2001. They are still married today.

Radio Career Begins

After graduation Laura took a job working at an advertising agency when the opportunity came to voice a radio ad for the company she was working with. It was a dialogue ad and she did the ad with Baxter, morning show host for 103.7-the Loon. This took place in the late 1990s. She recalls having good chemistry with Baxter. Shortly after this interaction Baxter called Laura offering her a job to be his side kick on the Loon Morning Show. This was in 2000. She took the part-time job which later expanded to a full-time opportunity. Laura also worked retail when working part-time with Baxter.

Learned on the Job

Laura recalls Baxter teaching her on the job. She says after a year on the air together there became less instruction. Laura stayed in her role on the morning show with Baxter on the Loon until 2009. She determined it might be best for a change for her. Baxter helped her get connected at a radio station in Fargo where she did country radio. After 4 years in Fargo she left for Green Bay, Wisconsin. She was there for 4 years. After her time in Green Bay, she went to Rochester to work for nearly 2 years before returning to St. Cloud.

Career Continues

Laura continues to work as the Morning Show Host, now without Baxter, on 103.7-the Loon. Baxter retired a few years ago.... Laura remains in contact with him. She has been on 5 different formats and 11 different stations in her more than 25-year radio career. Laura is also the afternoon host on River 96.7 in St. Cloud.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laura Bradshaw, click below.