INVER GROVE HEIGHTS (WJON News) -- One person died and another was hurt in a crash in Inver Grove Heights on Tuesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 10:00 p.m., an SUV being driven by 80-year-old Phillis Deboth of Cottage Grove entered the northbound lanes of Highway 52 but was going south. Meanwhile, a pickup being driven by 60-year-old Rickey Braatz of Birchwood, WI was going north in the northbound lanes of the highway, and the two vehicles crashed near 80th Street. Deboth died in the crash. Braatz was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT: