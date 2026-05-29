ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Science Museum of Minnesota is teaming up with Great River Children's Museum for a special event here in St. Cloud.

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In honor of Move and Groove month, the Science Museum is coming to the Children's Museum next Friday, June 5th, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with their Forces in Motion program.

Their Forces in Motion activities teach kids about movement and physics. We're starting with younger kids here at the Children's Museum, and we launch those kids off into a world of discovery and hope that they visit the Science Museum and the Children's Museum in Minneapolis for a lifetime of learning.

Great River Children's Museum CEO Cassie Miles says activities include frog flingers, stomp rocket launchers, magnetic challenges, and spinning tops. There is no additional cost for this event other than the admission price to the museum.

Great River Children's Museum Celebrating One Year

The Great River Children's Museum in downtown St. Cloud is turning one year old. The staff is celebrating with a 1st Birthday Party on Wednesday, June 10th, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

They'll have special activities happening all day, including special birthday-themed activities, hands-on play experiences, and of course, birthday cake. If you want to give the museum a birthday gift, they have a link on their website to their 'birthday wish list'.

Miles says they've had over 100,000 guests in their first year, and expect that number to grow to 130,000 once they have all their field trips and camps fully open.

In just half a year in field trip offerings, we've had over 4,200 students come through our building, with a huge wait list. We ran out of days in the week to welcome guests. When you have a full academic year of field trip availability, we can't wait to see the new schools that we haven't even met yet.

Miles says schools from 16 counties visited the museum in its first year.

They have had over 1,200 membership packages in the first year, which gets you unlimited access.

Our most frequently visiting member family has come to see us over 60 times since last June. They are really taking advantage of the resources we have here. We know them well and they are our best friends.

Over 12,000 guests have visited the museum through "Museums for All," a discounted access program. Tickets are $5 each for up to six people per visit.

A fun-filled summer of events is planned at Great River's Children's Museum

They are offering some summer camps this year in collaboration with GREAT Theatre and the Culinary Studio. Some of those camps are already sold out, and others have limited availability. You can find more information on the Great River Children's Museum website.



Special events later in June include a Juneteenth Event: Sweet Potato Smash on Friday, June 19th. And, the Sound Seeker Exhibit is opening in the Hatchery on Sunday, June 21st.

The museum is also hosting a pre-parade party on Saturday, June 27th from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., before the Granite City Days parade.