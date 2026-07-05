PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A big change is coming to a Central Minnesota movie theater. The Koronis Theater in Paynesville is transitioning from public showings to private events.

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Theater owners say the venue will no longer be open for movie viewing to the public. Instead, people will be able to book private events at the theater. The cinema will be able to be reserved for parties, corporate events, family outings, and other gatherings. The Koronis Theater was reopened in September of 2024 by Gloria Everson and her two sons after being closed for a decade.

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The theater reopened, showing second-run movies primarily on weekends. No date was given as to when people can start to book the theater for gatherings.

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