Paynesville Celebration Hosts Their Parade Tonight

Town & Country Days in Paynesville continues this week thru Saturday. The Executive Director of the Paynesville Chamber of Commerce, Jacob Bertram joined me on WJON to discuss what the plan is for this week.

Miss Paynesville

Town & Country Days started Sunday with the the Miss Paynesville pageant. Siena Schmitz was crowned Miss Paynesville and Chloe Hemmesch was crowned First Princess. Miss Paynesville candidates are juniors at Paynesville High School. Schmitz and Hemmesch will represent Paynesville in area parades and events this summer.

Carnival & Parade

The carnival opens at 2pm today (Thursday). Bertram says it was delayed by 2 hours due to heavy rain yesterday and additional time to clean up the area. A basketball challenge will take place from 2-6pm and the Grande Parade will take place starting at 7pm tonight.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Friday

On Friday the carnival continues starting at noon with live music from Diamondback from 7-11pm. It is a free concert. Raffle winners will be announced between 8:00-9:30pm.

Saturday

Town & Country Days wrap up Saturday with Wild Card Pulling (lawn tractors) at noon on the carnival grounds and a craft sale from 9am-2pm at the Green Roof Area Center.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jacob Bertram, click below.