PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a plane caught fire in Paynesville on Sunday morning. The Paynesville Fire Department says they responded to the Paynesville Airport on a report of a plane on the ground with its engine on fire. Fire Chief Mike Stern says when they arrived, the owner of the plane had already put out the fire. He says the Paynesville Fire Department confirmed the fire had been extinguished and moved the plane away from the hangar. The owner of the plane had taken it out of the hangar and started it up when the engine caught fire. No one was hurt in the incident, and no buildings were damaged.

