PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Kids can have a fun time while learning about plants Sunday in Paynesville. The Paynesville Historical Society is hosting its Kids' Day - Succulents at 1:00 p.m. Kids will learn about succulents, different varieties of plants, and decorate a pot with their own succulent.

What Are Succulents?

Succulents are plants that can store water and have adapted to survive in hot/desert environments with limited water, like cacti.

Why Are They Hosting the Class and Will There Be Others?

Executive Director Emily Monnens says the class is part of a new 2025 initiative by the Paynesville Historical Society to offer engaging opportunities that are both fun and educational. They will have other classes throughout the year, like the bird suet-making class on August 3rd. The Kids' Day - Succulents costs $10 to attend and is open to children of all ages. Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins will be welcome too.

