PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Music is in the air as another Central Minnesota town gears up for summer. Paynesville has announced the acts for its Summer Concert Series starting in July.

The shows kick off with Groovy Shoes on July 19th. They will be followed in the weekly series by the Lynch Hallow Band on July 16th, and Wheelhouse Trio on the 23rd. The Meire Grove Community Band will wrap up the month on July 30th, and Bears and Beats is the last show of the summer on August 6th.

Concessions are available starting at 5:00 p.m. on each night.

Each night will also have a different featured concession for purchase from a local venue. All the concerts are free to attend and run from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Veteran's Park in Paynesville.

The featured concession for each show includes:

Burgers by Green Roof Area on July 9th

Pulled Pork Sandwich by R.O.S.E Cnt. on July 16

Taco in a Bag by Green Roof Area on July 23

Pulled Chicken Sandwich by R.O.S.E. Cnt. on July 30

Family Cookout by the American Legion on August 6

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