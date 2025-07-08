Join The Fun At Paynesville’s Weekly Summer Concerts

Join The Fun At Paynesville’s Weekly Summer Concerts

Veteran's Park in Paynesville, PHOTO by City of Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Another free concert series kicks off in Central Minnesota this week. The Paynesville Summer Concert Series will start its season on Thursday with the featured act, Legacy.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Who Else Is Playing in the Series?

The concert series runs every Thursday from July 10th through August 14th at Veteran's Park in Paynesville. Other acts in the series include Family By Choice on July 17th, Wheelhouse Trio on July 24th, the Meire Grove Band on July 31st, Gig Noonan on August 7th, and the series closes on August 14th with Cimarron.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)
loading...

All the shows run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and there are concessions available from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Justin Moore & Joe Nichols at The Ledge

On a gorgeous night, Justin Moore and Joe Nichols brought some country flair to the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Staying Cool in Summer Heat

Record heat sent people flocking to area beaches and parks to stay cool but others still took in other outdoor fun too.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Barenaked Ladies with Fastball and Guster at the Ledge Amphitheater

The Barenaked Ladies wrapped up a big week of headlining acts in June of 2025 with guests Fastball and Guster.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Filed Under: paynesville, summer concert series
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, News, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON