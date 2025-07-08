PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Another free concert series kicks off in Central Minnesota this week. The Paynesville Summer Concert Series will start its season on Thursday with the featured act, Legacy.

Who Else Is Playing in the Series?

The concert series runs every Thursday from July 10th through August 14th at Veteran's Park in Paynesville. Other acts in the series include Family By Choice on July 17th, Wheelhouse Trio on July 24th, the Meire Grove Band on July 31st, Gig Noonan on August 7th, and the series closes on August 14th with Cimarron.

All the shows run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and there are concessions available from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

