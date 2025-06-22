Grand Opening Of Great River Children’s Museum Brings Joy To St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A long journey for a new St. Cloud attraction reached a historic moment this weekend. The Great River Children's Museum held its official Grand Opening celebration Friday through Sunday.
READ MORE: Great River Children’s Museum Hosting Grand Opening
To celebrate, there was a collaborative painting to be put on display, ice cream treats for the kids, special attractions, and more. Executive Director Cassie Miles says it has been a long road to get to the Grand Opening:
"I have to tell you that it's really amazing for us. The whole team is so excited to have families in and playing, we've loved the smiles, it gives us a whole new energy."
What's Next for the Great River Children's Museum?
Miles says the Grand Opening is just the beginning, and there is still a lot more to come for the museum over the next several months:
"Right now we're opening our doors and just letting everyone come in and play but then we get to add programming to the mix too so our teaching kitchen gets to be used, we have facilitated programs, we'll have sensory friendly times, all of these things that we get to grow and evolve into over the next several months."
Miles says early public reception has been great, and they saw over 2,000 kids go through the museum last weekend alone.
What are the Great River Children's Museum's Hours?
The Great River Children's Museum is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
