ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kids can have some fun and learn about a historic figure all at the same time on Saturday. The Great River Children's Museum in downtown St. Cloud is hosting MLK Family Day. The event will have themed activities like creating a Dream Wall Mural, a Words That Moved MLK Scavenger Hunt, and snack making.

Experience and Community Engagement Director Dave Kaczor says they are excited for the day, and it is packed with fun for the kids:

"The first real kind of big note is that this is going to be a free to the public day at the museum, so if you've been itching to come check us out or maybe wondering what we've got to offer, this is a great opportunity to come and enjoy a day of play for free."

Kaczor says play can be so much more than just having fun, and MLK Family Day is a way for the community to come together, play together, and build the community that we want:

"Play is a way that inspires us and so we're really hoping to lean into some of that at our MLK celebration that play can really showcase and inspire us to be change makers and then you know with a lot of what's going on in our world to, play can heal and play can be a wonderful place to just come to be together and share a space."

Kaczor says everything they do at the museum is play-focused, and play is the way people connect, both young and old. The Great River Children's Museum's MLK Family Day takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

