Great River Children’s Museum Receives State Grant

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Humanities Center has awarded 12 Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment grants to children's museums across the state.

Great River Children's Museum in St. Cloud received one of the grants for $280,000. Executive Director Cassie Miles says they will use the grant funds for art installations, program development, and continued exhibit development.

Miles says some specific examples are the Meet Your Neighbor exhibit and artwork representing local culture created by Minnesota artists. In total, the Minnesota Humanities Center awarded $2.2 million to support arts and cultural heritage exhibits and related educational programs.

