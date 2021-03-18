Curious Kids Exploring Temporary Exhibit at Children’s Museum

ST. CLOUD -- The new Great River Children's Museum in downtown St. Cloud is slowly coming alive with activity.

Right now there is a temporary traveling exhibit called "Curious George: Let's Get Curious" on loan from the Minnesota Children's Museum through the end of May.

Executive Director Cassie Miles says educational groups and child care centers are bringing kids through.

Miles they've also signed-off on the concepts for six permanent exhibits.

Climber to the Clouds our weather-themed area, Great Big River is of course our namesake river feature which will have an interactive water element, we have Big Woods Workshop with a stage area for some role play and some craftwork, we have Great Explorations for our littlest learners.

The last indoor exhibit is called "Bridges to the World" which will explore the different cultures in St. Cloud. There is also an outdoor exhibit in the works.

Three firms have been hired at a cost of $4 million to design the exhibits.

Once the temporary exhibit moves out work will get underway to create the six more permanent displays, which will take some time.

The exhibit design fabrication process is an 18 to 24-month process and we did just start that process with the designers in early February, so we do have a lengthy road ahead of us. That will all happen parallel to construction and architectural work.

Miles says they are still in the quiet phase of the capital campaign and they still have a goal of raising over $10 million.

When it's completed all 25,000 square feet of the former Liberty Bank building will be filled with places for kids to explore.

The Great River Children's Museum has just hired a Program and Outreach Manager, which is their second full-time employee.

Miles says they are also accepting applications from people who want to volunteer with the museum.

Another big change for the Children's Museum is that 7th Avenue is now the back of the building and their front entrance is through the parking lot along 8th Avenue.

