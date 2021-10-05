Children’s Museum Receives Second $1 Million Donation

ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Children's Museum in downtown St. Cloud has just received its second $1 million donation.

Barbara and Rollie Anderson have pledged $1 million for sponsorship of the "Great River" exhibit. In the Great River exhibit, museum goers will learn about the importance of water as habitat, a means of transportation for commerce as well as a lifeline for communities.

Barbara and Rollie Anderson own Anderson Trucking Services.

The Andersons join the Coborn Family Foundation as the museum's first two exhibit sponsors.

The Great River Children's Museum is built created in downtown St. Cloud in the former Liberty Bank building long 7th Avenue.

