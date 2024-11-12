It’s Game On For Great River Children’s Museum

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Great River Children's Museum is hosting the first of what will be an annual fundraiser for them on Saturday. The museum's Game Night Gala will have appetizers, beverages, and entertainment.

The game theme for the gala is Chutes and Ladders and Executive Director Cassie Miles says it fits the process the museum has gone through:

"There's been some Chutes and Ladders along the way, it's some ups and downs as you move ahead and of course, we're in construction so everybody likes a good play on words there too, the ladders part, but Chutes and Ladders just kind of came out of our process to get where we're at and at the end of the day again like you said it's a classic so we hope that people, it resonates with them and they understand what we're going for."

Miles says they will have a large game board with some excited volunteers to get people in the game-playing spirit. She says in addition to the themed entertainment the gala will give attendees an inside look at the museum before it opens:

"So this gala is an opportunity for us about six months before being able to open our doors to share with our community supporters some inside secrets if you will about our upcoming exhibit components, about our new website that we're developing, about some of the operational matters that we get to launch into here and all the fun that's ahead of us so not only to you get to come and just be part of the community with your friends and have a really fun evening but you get to kind of see a peek behind the curtain if you will of what's to come in the children's museum."

Miles says in addition to the gala they have their "Well, Chute" game board where people can buy a square for $100 and are guaranteed a prize valued up to $500, with only 100 squares available, and you don't have to be present to win. The Great River Children's Museum's Game Night Gala is Saturday from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Granite Innovations in downtown St. Cloud and tickets are $125 each.

