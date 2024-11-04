Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Paynesville native is turning memories of her time growing up into a different kind of holiday musical. Angela Fox, formerly Geier, wrote the play and composed all the music for "I'll Be Home For Kahless:The Hallmark Parody of the Season!" a story set in the Star Trek universe.

Get our free mobile app

The story centers around a Klingon named Samnatha who after being promoted feels there is still something missing in her life and takes a trip to "Painsville," Minnesota to find the true meaning of love and battle. Fox says Paynesville's small-town hospitality inspired many moments in the play:

"One of the wonderful things about growing up in Paynesville was that there was such a sense of community and there were so many town events like we had Town and Country Days and we always had these winter activities and it was all of that feeling of community and the town spirit and like let's do all of these fun events that kind of lingered in my brain and became inspiration for this musical."

Just Us Theater/I'll Be Home For Kahless Angela Fox, Photo Courtesy of Just Us Theater/I'll Be Home For Kahless loading...

Fox says the musical is a mash-up of Star Trek and Hallmark holiday movies and it really captures the Hallmark movie feel of a big-city girl going back to her hometown. Fox says along with incorporating some of her memories from growing up the musical has a few unexpected twists. She says they have an Intergalactic five part caroler group as well as a few different types of fight scenes:

"Two of them in particular are, were so well done by Jena Young she's an amazing fight choreographer that, I don't want to give too much away but one involves an ice skating rink, for real, and one involves ice sculptures so it's been pretty spectacular."

Fight Choreographer Jena Young, Photo courtesy of Just Us Theater/I'll Be Home For Kahless Fight Choreographer Jena Young, Photo courtesy of Just Us Theater/I'll Be Home For Kahless loading...

Fox says they have an Artisan market in the lobby to really capture that Hallmark holiday movie feel before, during, and after the show. Plus, anyone who buys a V.I.P. ticket will get an exclusive ornament that will be different every year so people can try to collect them all.

"I'll Be Home For Kahless: The Hallmark Parody of the Season!" is playing at the Phoenix Theater in Minneapolis on November 29th and 30th, December 5th through the 8th, and 12th through the 15th.

Cast & Crew, Photo courtesy of Just Us Theater/I'll Be Home For Kahless Cast & Crew, Photo courtesy of Just Us Theater/I'll Be Home For Kahless loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way