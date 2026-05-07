ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesotans can expect to see 12 to 16 days of wildfire smoke impacts and four to six days of high ozone levels this summer.

That’s according to meteorologists from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Those conditions are similar to what Minnesota saw in 2024 and can lead to unhealthy air during air quality alerts.

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With a strong El Niño Southern Oscillation cycle, expect warmer and drier conditions this summer, punctuated with storms.

Drought and below-average rainfall are expected to lead to more sunny days.

This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor has 30 percent of Minnesota Abnormally Dry and eight percent in Moderate Drought.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud has officially had 5.42 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is nearly an inch below normal.

The MPCA and the Minnesota Department of Health are reminding Minnesotans to be air aware – check the air quality forecast and limit your time outside during poor air quality days.