LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- At least one person died in a rollover in Meeker County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday near Litchfield. A car was traveling north on Highway 22 when it left the road and rolled, coming to a rest in the ditch.

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The driver was a 39-year-old woman from Litchfield. The passenger was a 40-year-old woman from Hutchinson. Their names have not been released. More information is expected to be released by the Minnesota State Patrol on Friday night.

Troopers say at least one person was not wearing a seatbelt.