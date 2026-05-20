Firefighters Make Strides As Flanders Fire Reaches 95 Percent Containment
BREEZY POINT (WJON News) -- The Flanders Fire east of Breezy Point is now 95 percent contained, and officials say this will likely be the final update unless conditions change.
The wildfire has burned 1,686 acres since it started on May 16th in Crow Wing County.
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Firefighters continue working hot spots, removing hazard trees, and strengthening containment lines while crews begin scaling back operations. County Road 11 has reopened, but officials are still asking the public to avoid the area when possible and watch for firefighters working nearby. Command of the fire is expected to return to local authorities on Thursday morning.
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